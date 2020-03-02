An intense fire broke out Monday night at a large house in the McLean area of Fairfax County.

Flames tore through the roof of the house in the 800 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard, the county fire and rescue department said.

All occupants got out safely, the department said. Dolley Madison Boulevard was shut down in both directions, the department tweeted at 7:41 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

It was declared under control about 10:30 p.m.