By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 2, 2020 at 11:11 PM ESTAn intense fire broke out Monday night at a large house in the McLean area of Fairfax County.Flames tore through the roof of the house in the 800 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard, the county fire and rescue department said.All occupants got out safely, the department said. Dolley Madison Boulevard was shut down in both directions, the department tweeted at 7:41 p.m.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.It was declared under control about 10:30 p.m.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy