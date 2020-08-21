While practicing he was struck in the upper body with a puck, according to the sheriff’s office. When emergency personnel arrived about 10:40 a.m. he was unresponsive and not breathing, the sheriff’s office said.
He was placed on life support after being taken to Children’s National Hospital in the District but died several hours later, according to the sheriff’s office.
Calling the incident a “tragic case,” county sheriff Troy D. Berry said it “hurts all of us to the core.”
The death has been ruled accidental by the D.C. medical examiner’s office, the sheriff’s office said. No specific cause of death was given by the sheriff’s office.
The Capital Clubhouse is a sports facility that includes a full-size hockey rink, its website says.