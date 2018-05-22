A public charter schoolteacher in Maryland has been charged with sexually abusing a student, according to Prince George’s County police.

Simeon Smith, 31, of Waldorf, admitted to inappropriately touching and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl multiple times between February to April on the campus of Imagine Foundations at Morningside Public Charter School, police said.

Smith has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and related counts, police said.

The school’s website listed Smith as a social studies teacher for sixth- to eighth-grade classes.

“Student safety is our highest priority at Imagine Foundations at Morningside and we are deeply disturbed by this situation,” Imagine Schools spokeswoman Rhonda Cagle said in an email statement Tuesday evening. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this matter.”

Cagle said Smith no longer works at the school in Morningside. The school in Morningside is run by Imagine Schools under the authority of the Prince George’s County Public Schools system, which provides the teachers for the charter school, Cagle said. She referred questions about Smith’s employment status to the district.

A spokeswoman for Prince George’s County Public schools said she was working to determine Smith’s employment history and status.