In clear script, the 87-year-old woman wrote a poem about being raped. She titled it “Hell.”

“I did not think I believed in you, the opposite of heaven, love, compassion, caring. But now I do,” she wrote. “I have experienced Hell in the form of a man, an intruder . . . a dehumanized being.”

Her words, written seven years ago, described an assailant whom Montgomery County police said Friday they finally have in custody.

Armed with a pair of scissors, police said, the man broke into the woman’s room in a senior living center in Germantown at 4:15 a.m. and raped her. Around the same time, police alleged that he raped another woman — 68 years old — on separate nights in her residence.

“You made the choice to prey on elderly women,” the poem also said, “knowing they could not defend themselves.”

Detectives did not release details of how they say they cracked the case Friday morning. Officials said only that the DNA of Marlon M. Alexander, 39, matched DNA collected at the crime scenes. They have called a 3 p.m. news conference Friday to discuss the case.

Alexander, of Germantown, was arrested Thursday at a grocery store. He was being held Friday in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on no-bond status, according to court records. Alexander is expected to appear in court Monday to have the terms of his bond reviewed.

He also was charged with burglary and attempted first-degree sex offense in a break-in in 2007, when police say he entered the apartment of a 25-year-old woman and threatened to shoot her if she did not perform a sex act. She fought him off and he fled, according to police.

Detectives “believe it is possible that Alexander committed additional sexual assaults and continue to examine similar unsolved rapes that have occurred in the county,” a police spokesman said Friday.