A Maryland judge presiding over the sexual assault cases stemming from alleged broomstick attacks in a high school football locker room ordered a 15-year-old suspect’s case transferred to juvenile court, the second such move within a week in the case.

Kristian Jamal Lee, until recently a freshman at Damascus High School, would be amenable to treatment in the state’s juvenile court system, according to the ruling by Montgomery County Circuit Judge Steven G. Salant. That system is geared toward rehabilitation, with punishment often imposed as probation and with no public conviction left on the record.

He is among four suspects in the case who each were charged as adults with one count of first-degree rape and three counts of attempted first-degree rape.

Prosecutors in Montgomery County had argued he should stay in adult court for trial. They said he was a key part of a series of attacks among junior varsity football teammates in the locker room on the afternoon of Oct. 31.

Last week, Salant made similar findings for another of the teens charged as an adult.

In Maryland, first-degree rape covers a range of nonconsensual acts that can involve the body or use of an object. The charge generally requires an aggravating factor, such as multiple assailants or the use of a weapon.

Two additional suspects remain charged as adults: Jean Claude Abedi, of Clarksburg, and Caleb Thorpe, of Gaithersburg. Both were 15 at the time of the alleged attacks.

