A Silver Spring man has died after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County police said Jeremy Cross, 22, died Wednesday of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Aug. 16 in Clarksburg.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near MD 355 and Comus Road. An initial investigation found that Cross, who was driving a Kawasaki Ninja 400 motorcycle, collided with an Audi A4 sedan.

Police said the crash is under investigation.

Cross was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Audi driver, a Gaithersburg resident, suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

