Price Grier, 50, of Glenarden, Md., has been charged with first-degree murder. (Prince George's County police)

A Maryland man suspected of fatally shooting his daughter’s ex-boyfriend has been arrested, Prince George’s County police said Friday.

Price Grier, 50, of Glenarden, was charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Omar Wright, 39, of Largo, police said.

Grier and Wright had gotten into an argument before the shooting, which occurred about 11:05 p.m. on March 28 in a parking garage in the 600 block of Harry S. Truman Drive.

Grier is being held in the Prince George’s County jail without bond.