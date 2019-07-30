A Maryland man accused of killing a woman in his apartment had taken photos and video of her after she was wounded, according to charging documents, images detectives found in the “recently deleted” folder of his iPhone.

New details in the killing of Berhan Gebrekirstos, a 24-year-old from Lanham, came from court documents made public this week.

Luel Adal, 27, of Riverdale was charged with first-degree murder in her slaying on Friday, according to Prince George’s County police. Police said the two knew each other but did not detail the nature of their relationship.

“These pictures and photos contain images of the Decedent, grievously injured and in varying states of undress, atop a blood-soaked mattress in the defendant’s bedroom,” charging documents state.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Adal, who is expected to appear in court Tuesday for a bail review.

Police and emergency crews were called to the 6300 block of 64th Avenue around noon on July 25 for a report of an injured person, police said. Officers found Gebrekirstos suffering from trauma “to her head and face and not breathing,” according to charging documents.



Luel Adal, 27, has been accused of killing a woman in his home. (Prince George's County Police)

Adal, who was in the apartment, told authorities the woman had been injured during a fall down stairs, the documents state.

But detectives said Gebrekirstos had bruises on her face, neck and arms and legs with none on her torso. She also had a significant cut on her hand, police said.

“Detectives did not believe these injuries to be consistent with a fall,” according to police charging documents.

Investigators found blood in the back bedroom of the apartment and said the pattern of the spatter indicated an assault had occurred there, charging papers said.

Adal was taken to police headquarters for questioning where detectives said they found “a multitude” of images on his phone stretching from shortly after midnight to nearly noon dated on the day of Gebrekirstos’s killing. At least one image was texted to someone else, charging documents state.

An autopsy determined she died of “multiple traumatic injuries,” and a medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, police said.

