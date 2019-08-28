A Montgomery County man who allegedly planned to drive a truck into a crowd of people at National Harbor was indicted Wednesday for attempting to provide support — “specifically, himself” — to the Islamic State terrorist group, the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office said.

Rondell Henry, 28, of Germantown, was arrested on March 28 as he approached a U-Haul van he had allegedly stolen in Alexandria two days earlier. Police had been watching the stolen van, and when they took Henry into custody, he allegedly revealed far more than just a plan for auto theft.

Henry wanted to create “panic and chaos,” the “same as what happened in France,” he reportedly told investigators, according to a motion filed by federal prosecutors in April. In Nice, France, in 2016, an alleged Islamic jihadist drove a truck into a promenade filled with pedestrians and killed 86 of them.

“I was just going to keep driving and driving and driving,” prosecutors quoted Henry saying. “I wasn’t going to stop.”

Assistant federal public defender Michael CitaraManis said in April that “The only evidence the government has to submit is what they claim Mr. Henry” told law enforcement. CitaraManis said Henry’s rights were violated while being questioned. Prosecutors said Henry spoke after being read his Miranda rights.

Rondell Henry, 28. (Montgomery County Police)

Henry reportedly told investigators that he harbored “hatred” for “disbelievers” who were not Muslims, that he had watched videos of foreign terrorists — including the Nice truck attack — and wanted to emulate them.

Federal prosecutors said Henry stole the U-Haul from an Alexandria parking garage on March 26, then drove to Dulles International Airport early the next morning hoping to both kill many people and attract large media coverage.

But there weren’t many people at Dulles at 5 a.m. on March 27, so he eventually drove to the National Harbor shopping district, prosecutors said. Again, early on a weekday, not many people were around, so Henry parked the U-Haul “and walked around until he found what he considered an ideal spot for an attack, in a popular part of National Harbor,” according to an April motion to hold Henry without bond.

Henry decided to wait until the next day, and hid in a nearby boat overnight, prosecutors said. Meanwhile, police found the stolen U-Haul, placed it under surveillance, then arrested Henry as he approached it.

Henry had previously been charged only with interstate auto theft.

