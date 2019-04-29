The Maryland man accused of planning to run down crowds at a busy waterfront in the Washington region entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of transporting a stolen vehicle Monday.

Rondell Henry, 28, of Germantown appeared for his arraignment Monday in federal court in Maryland weeks after law enforcement disclosed what they said was a foiled Islamic State-inspired terrorism plot. Henry has not been charged with any terrorism-related counts.

Henry stole a U-Haul van March 26 and drove around Dulles International Airport casing the area and looking for crowds to ram, prosecutors said. When he couldn’t get into secure areas, law enforcement said, he drove to National Harbor, a shopping and entertainment destination in Prince George’s County.

With the same plan to run down pedestrians, police said, Henry remained in the area and broke into a boat before he was detained March 28 by Prince George’s officers tracking the stolen van.

Prosecutors said Henry acknowledged his plans for “mass murder” after being interview by authorities.

At an earlier court appearance, his federal public defender said the government violated Henry’s rights by admitting him to a hospital and questioning him without an attorney present.