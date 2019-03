Julian Everett, 35, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault involving at least three victims, including two Howard University students. (Prince George's County Police)

The owner of a D.C. barbershop accused of sexually assaulting two Howard University students drugged his victims and developed a pattern of preying on women that dates to at least 2001, prosecutors said in court Friday.

During a bail review hearing for Julian Everett, 35, prosecutors said his criminal record reaches back almost 18 years, including a case in which he was convicted of kidnapping a transgender woman in the District.

Prince George’s County District Court Judge Erik H. Nyce ordered Everett, of New Carrollton, Md., to remain in jail without bond pending trial.

After the hearing, Everett’s attorney Jalil Dozier, said his client maintains his innocence.

Everett was arrested on a dozen counts of rape and several related sex offenses in connection with assaults involving three teens in 2005, 2015 and 2016, Prince George’s County police said Thursday.

Police said Everett would pose as a Howard University student, meet teens through social media or at a party and then arrange a date with them. The women said Everett would give them a drink that would incapacitate them before he would sexually assault him, charging documents state.

“I know these are serious allegations but, at this time, they’re just allegations,” Dozier said, arguing his client should be released on GPS monitoring.

Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Hoppmeyer said Everett should remain in jail. She cited his convictions, including for a 2005 assault in Virginia, and said he showed a “pattern of behavior” that has enabled him to get “better” at victimizing women. Prosecutors did not fully detail the facts of what they said was the kidnapping case during the hearing and related D.C. court records were not available for review.

Since announcing his arrest on Thursday, police have received phone calls from potential victims that authorities are now investigating, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy (D) said.

“We believe there is no condition for release that would not pose a danger to the community,” Braveboy said.

Everett owns a barbershop on U Street near Howard but is not affiliated with the university, police said.

In the 2016 case involving a Howard student, a woman who was 17 at the time said she was taken to his barbershop and felt sick after he gave her some alcohol, police and charging documents said. She passed out and woke up to Everett driving her to his home, police said. The woman remembered “waking up on a cold floor” but was unable to move her body while Everett sexually assaulted her, the documents state. “The Victim then recalled being bathed by the defendant,” charging papers said.

A year earlier, a Howard student who was 18 at the time also reported becoming incapacitated after Everett gave her a drink and being taken to his home, police said. She was so disoriented that Everett had to “help the Victim walk in” the home before she was assaulted, charging documents said.

In the 2005 case involving a woman who was 16 at the time, the woman reported she was crying and told Everett “No” and “Stop” when he removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her, charging documents state.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

