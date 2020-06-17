District Judge Patricia Mitchell ordered Kasaka held without bond. He is due again in court Aug. 14.

Kasaka’s attorney at the hearing, Melanie Creedon, did not address the specific allegations against Kasaka. She said he’d grown up in Montgomery County, attended college and was working as a technician apprentice at a local car dealership.

Just before midnight Sunday, police were called to a parking lot near Briggs Chaney Road and Columbia Pike in the county’s Fairfield area, according to court records. They found Ruiz suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A woman at the scene, who was not identified in court papers, told police she’d been with Ruiz during the day.

“It is alleged that Mr. Kasaka, for lack of a better word, stalked his ex-girlfriend and the victim — the new gentleman that she was with all day Sunday — via Instagram,” Fenton said.

Late that night, according to Fenton and court filings, Kasaka drove to a parking lot outside Ruiz’s residence. A neighbor’s security camera recorded Kasaka’s car twice circling the parking lot and pulling up near the woman’s vehicle, according to Fenton.

The two men got involved a fistfight, Fenton said, which the woman was “successful somewhat” in breaking up.

Kasaka then allegedly returned to his car, drove about six feet, stopped, got back out, and stabbed Ruiz twice in the left side, according to Fenton.

“He was upset that she was spending time with the victim,” detectives would later write in court papers.

Kasaka drove from the scene, abandoned his car and couldn’t be found, authorities said.

The woman spoke to detectives, according to court records and Fenton, and identified Kasaka as the assailant.

Police searched his home and spoke with at least one relative. On Tuesday, Fenton said, Kasaka presented himself at Montgomery County police headquarters in Gaithersburg and was arrested, apparently after spending at least part of the previous two days in the Baltimore area.

“I appreciate that you turned yourself in,” the judge, Mitchell, told Kasaka during Wednesday's court hearing.