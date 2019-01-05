A man who recently became a sort of symbol of the proliferating problem of package theft has been arrested, according to authorities in Maryland.

In a Twitter message, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that “Gary Martin Smith, who allegedly directed his young daughter to steal a package off a porch, is in custody.”

A video taken by a surveillance camera Nov. 30 showed a young girl seeming to take a package from in front of a house in Bel Air while someone stood nearby, apparently offering advice or giving orders.

After being posted online and on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the video had been viewed more than 50,000 times by Dec. 10.

The sheriff’s office said last month that a tip helped identify the girl apparently seen in the video. That, they said, led them to the man they said was her father. According to the office, an arrest warrant was obtained for Smith, which was served Jan. 1 by Baltimore County police.

Online court records gave a Baltimore address for Smith and indicated that a Harford County judge ordered him held without bond Friday on charges of misdemeanor theft and of contributing to delinquency of a child.

The package shown in the video reportedly contained a pair of boots.