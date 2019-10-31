The first attempt took place at around 2 p.m. along Stonesboro Road in Fort Washington, when Fuller grabbed a woman from behind and placed her in a chokehold before trying to force her into his SUV, police said. Nearby residents who heard the woman screaming rushed to help, and the suspect fled.

About an hour later, Fuller tried to kidnap a teenage girl on Arundel Drive in Fort Washington, police said. The teen’s screams also prompted help from neighbors, and again the suspect fled the scene.

Fuller was taken into custody when he returned to the scene of the first kidnapping in the 1998 green Ford Expedition that witnesses described from both incidents, police said. Detectives were on the street investigating, and when Fuller saw them he turned his SUV around before patrol officers stopped the vehicle.

Fuller did not know either of the victims, police said. The woman suffered minor injuries.

