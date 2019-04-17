A man has been arrested over a fatal shooting in December. Donnell Cato, 23, of Temple Hills, Md., was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brian Crayton Jr., 25, of Waldorf, Prince George’s County police said.

Crayton was found dead with gunshot wounds about 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 1 in the 4000 block of Birchtree Lane in Temple Hills.

An ongoing dispute among acquaintances preceded the shooting, police said. Cato is in custody in the District and will be extradited to Prince George’s.

