Prince George’s County police announced the arrest Friday of a suspect in connection with an April homicide in Capitol Heights.

Police said Rendell Markeith Johnson, 25, of Frederick, fatally shot two people. Johnson is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges.

On April 7, around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5100 block of Fable Street. Police said officers found Trevor Frazier, 24, of Frederick, inside a car with gunshot wounds. Outside of the car in the roadway officers found the second shooting victim, Raymond Giles, 26, also of Frederick.

Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene, and Giles died a short time later at a hospital, police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation reveals the three men knew each other and the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Johnson and Frazier.

Johnson is in custody in the District, awaiting extradition to Prince George’s.

