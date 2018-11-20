A 20-year-old Maryland man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in May in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

David H. Beale of Greenbelt was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Police said the shooting occurred about 9:50 p.m. May 7 in the 800 block of Oglethorpe Street NE, near the Maryland line. Police said that two victims were shot and that one died. The slain man was identified as George Johnson Jr., 43, of Northeast Washington.

The shooting occurred in front of a house on a residential street. A police report says that an officer heard several gunshots and rushed to the scene. The report says that two vehicles were damaged by bullets and that one bullet went into a home through bedroom and dining room windows.