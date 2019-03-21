Julian Everett, 35, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in incidents involving at least three victims over more than a decade. (Prince George's County Police)

A Maryland man accused of preying on young woman by posing as a Howard University student has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in incidents involving at least three victims over more than a decade, authorities announced Thursday.

Julian Everett, 35, would meet teens around the campus of the university in Northwest Washington where he owns a nearby barber shop and, according to Prince George’s County police and prosecutors, take them to his New Carrollton home where he would get them intoxicated and sexually assault them.

The events in the charges filed stem from 2005, 2015 and 2016 with victims ranging in age from 16 to 18, police said. Prince George’s Police Chief Hank Stawinski said others might have been assaulted.

“We are concerned that this individual may have victimized other women in that area,” Stawinski said in urging others who think they may be victims to contact police.

In each of the three cases, the women report having met Everett as teens through social media or through a party and agreed to go out on a date, police said. During the date, Everett provided them with alcohol, which the women then reported made them lose consciousness, according to police. The victims were then transported to a home and were sexually assaulted, police said.

Everett has been charged with second-degree rape and other related counts. Maryland court records online did not list an attorney for him.

When reached by phone, his mother, June Everett, said she could not comment on the case other than to say “my son is a good son and I don’t know who is setting him up.”

The most recent investigation into Everett began in March 2018, when D.C. police received an anonymous letter detailing the concerns of victims, county police said. After law enforcement learned the assaults may have occurred in Prince George’s, county police took over and connected Everett to a 2005 allegation that the state’s attorney’s office at the time declined to prosecute, Stawinski said.

Everett has a barbershop on U Street near Howard University but is not associated with the campus, Stawinski said. He would pose as a student or member of the campus community in a way that “gives him a patina of credibility” to engage with students, Stawinski said.

In the 2016 case, a woman reported meeting Everett when she was 17 through a Facebook group designed for incoming freshmen, police said. Everett picked her up from her dorm, took her to his barbershop and gave her alcohol, police said. The girl got sick and passed out, later waking to Everett sexually assaulting her at his home, police said. Everett then took her back to her dorm, police said.

A year earlier, Everett had met an 18-year-old Howard student at a party and they arranged a date, police said. When they went out the next night, he picked her up from her dorm and gave her alcohol, and she also lost consciousness and was taken without her permission to his home where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

The 2005 case does not involve a Howard student.

In that case, Everett met a 16-year-old on AOL, Stawinski and the police department said. The girl reported she too was given something to drink before Everett drove her to her home in Virginia and assaulted her in his car, police said. He was charged in Virginia with assault, but investigators at the time declined to prosecute the case.

The recent allegations from Howard students and DNA testing helped connect the 2005 case and the newer accusations, police said.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D), who was elected in 2018, said her office will work with police to prosecute Everett. “We take the allegations in these charges that the police have brought very seriously,” Braveboy said.

Howard University Police Chief Marcus Lyles said he had not heard concerns about Everett until his arrest Thursday morning.

“As a parent and as a person who oversees the safety and security of our campus, it hits home,” Lyles said. “We have a rich legacy, one in which we work hard to provide a safe environment.”

