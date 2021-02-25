Court records did not list an attorney for Mbah.
Uust after 8 p.m. Thursday, Prince George’s police and Riverdale Park police responded to an apartment complex in the 5400 block of 54th Avenue to investigate a possible carjacking, authorities said.
They found Janabi with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said Janabi had been working as a security guard at the apartment complex. His four-door sedan was stolen after he was shot.
