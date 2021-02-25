Police charged a Bowie, Md., man with fatally shooting a security guard Thursday night in Riverdale Park.

Desmond Mbah, 24, who was in custody Thursday, has confessed to shooting Riyadh Al Janabi, a 23-year-old from Rockville, Md., Prince George’s County police said in a news release.

Mbah has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and carjacking, among other charges, and is being held without bond.

Court records did not list an attorney for Mbah.

Uust after 8 p.m. Thursday, Prince George’s police and Riverdale Park police responded to an apartment complex in the 5400 block of 54th Avenue to investigate a possible carjacking, authorities said.

They found Janabi with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Janabi had been working as a security guard at the apartment complex. His four-door sedan was stolen after he was shot.

Katie Mettler contributed to this report.