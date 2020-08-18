Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call at the Humes family home May 10 and found Humes’s disabled daughter, Abigail Humes, unresponsive and lying on the floor of her family’s residence, prosecutors said.
The girl was transported to the emergency department at Children’s National Hospital and was pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Abigail’s death a homicide and said the cause of death was complications from blunt force trauma, police said.
Detectives were told that the girl’s death seemed suspicious, police said. During an investigation, authorities said they found that Humes had been home with Abigail and three of his other children at the time of the 911 call. Prosecutors said he had a history of physically abusing the girl, and an autopsy showed that she had recently sustained broken ribs and other internal trauma.
The child’s mother, Jasmin Stevenson, 34, was arrested Aug. 12 and was charged with 10 counts of neglect of a minor, police said.