A Maryland man was charged with murder in the shooting of a D.C. man in Southeast Washington last year, police said Tuesday.

At about 4:45 a.m. on March 23, 2017, police responded to the 1900 block of 13th Street SE for a report of an unconscious person, D.C. police said in a statement Tuesday. They found 38-year-old Daquan Hooks of Northeast Washington suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

On Monday, police arrested Cedric Alexander, 47, of Greenbelt on a warrant. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting, according to the statement.