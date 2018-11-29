A Forest Heights man was arrested in the fatal shooting of another man after the two got into an argument over a traffic accident, police said.

George Bell, 37, of Forest Heights was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the slaying of Sammy Robinson II, 31, of Oxon Hill, according to Prince George’s County police.

Robinson was found unresponsive in a yard at 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Woodland Drive, police said. Officers who arrived to check on him found that he had suffered a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Robinson and Bell had gotten into a traffic accident and then got into an argument, leading to the fatal shooting, police said.

Bell is being held in Prince George's County jail without bond, police said.