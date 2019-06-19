Authorities said they arrested and charged a Maryland man with murder after he allegedly shot and killed the woman he lived with after arguing with her.

Alejandro Perez de Leon, 48, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death Tuesday of Silvia E. Fernandez, 33. He’s being held without bond, according to Montgomery County police.

Officials said Perez de Leon got into an argument with Fernandez around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the basement apartment the two shared in the 10700 block of Shaftesbury Street in Kensington.

The two were in a “domestic relationship,” police said.

Police said Perez de Leon shot and killed Fernandez. A handgun was found at the scene near the victim, and Perez de Leon was arrested at the scene, police said.

The D.C. region has seen more than 130 homicides this year. Of those, at least eight have been in Montgomery County, according to tracking done by The Washington Post.



Alejandro Perez de Leon (Montgomery County police)

