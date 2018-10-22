A Largo, Md., man has been charged with murder in a robbery that turned fatal Oct. 3, police said.

Madani Tejan, 26, was arrested in the shooting of Anthony Freeland, 28, of Southeast Washington, according to Prince George’s County police.

Freeland was shot about 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the 6500 block of Manton Way in Lanham, police said.

Freeland was shot during a robbery, police said, adding that the men were acquaintances. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tejan was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in county jail without bond, police said.