Gelfeld was ordered held without bond on Thursday. He also faces a count of first-degree assault, and is due in court again Feb. 28.

Court records do not indicate if he has retained an attorney.

About a week ago, Gelfeld invited the woman for dinner at his home, charging documents state. He’d told her he “would not be physical with her in any way,” the woman would later tell detectives, according to the documents.

After arriving just after 6 p.m., Gelfeld led her “through a series of doors and hallways in the residence into an entertainment room that had a couch and television,” she recalled to investigators, according to court records.

She took a seat on the corner of the couch, police said. Gelfeld eventually began to force himself on the woman, according to the court records, until she was able to slide to the floor and tell him to remain on the sofa. “Stay there,” she said, according to the detectives’ account.

Instead, he went to the floor and positioned himself atop the woman, the charging documents said.

Court records list Gelfeld as 5-foot, 10-inches tall and 300 pounds.

“I have to get up,” the victim recalled telling him, according to charging documents. “I told him to stop and that it wasn’t okay.”

That is when Gelfeld began pulling off the woman’s clothes, put his hand around the woman’s throat and raped her, police said.