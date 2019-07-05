A Maryland man died after a fight with his roommate, police said.

J’Wuan Gallman, 26, has been charged with murder in the death of Lee Andrew Ross Jr., 57, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. June 14 to a reported fight in the 4600 block of Edmonston Road in Bladensburg, police said. Officers found Ross unresponsive in a bedroom and took him to the hospital in critical condition. Ross died on June 27.

Ross never regained consciousness and died of his injuries after getting into a fight Gallman, police said. Gallman had told police he was in a fight with Ross.

Gallman is being held in jail without bond.

