A 21-year-old Clinton man was fatally shot Friday night, Prince George's County police said in a news release.Officers found Robert Michael Cooper III with a gunshot wound at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the 2300 block of Brooks Drive in Suitland, where police had been called to investigate a shooting.Cooper died of his wounds Saturday.