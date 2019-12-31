The incident unfolded around 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the White Oak shopping center on New Hampshire Avenue near Columbia Pike.

Police said a 20-year-old man told police he was driving through the parking lot near the Sears store when he “mistakenly turned the wrong way on a one-way lane,” according to a police statement.

A white Nissan Versa with a marking on it that said “Allied Security” pulled up behind him and activated the yellow flashing light on its roof.

The victim stopped his vehicle, and the driver of the Nissan — who was later identified as Hart — came up to the vehicle, police said.

Hart was dressed in a security uniform and told the victim he could write him a $250 ticket for “turning onto the one-way lane.” But he said if the victim sent him “$50 via an electronic payment app, then he would not write him a ticket,” according to police.

Police said the victim paid Hart the money via the app and then left the area and called police.

Later that evening, police found the Nissan versa and Hart in the shopping center. Hart was arrested. He was later released on bond, police said.

Authorities said there may be additional victims of Hart's police impersonation and that anyone who has been impacted is asked to call 240-773-6893.

