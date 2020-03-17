The officers did not go through that door during the raid, police said.

Officials also offered more details of why they said the aggressive SWAT unit raid was warranted — specifically that the target of their search, Duncan Socrates Lemp, was believed to be in possession of an assault weapon and other weapons despite a criminal history in juvenile court that prohibited him from legally possessing firearms.

Two attorneys for Lemp’s family, Rene Sandler and Jon Fellner, said there was “nothing to justify” what happened to Lemp during the raid.

“We think it’s a terrible tragedy,” Fellner said in a previous statement. “There’s nothing to justify what happened.”

The attorneys said they would be releasing another statement later.

Early this year, police said, they received an anonymous tip that Lemp had guns. They also learned he was prohibited from possessing guns until he turned 30. Investigators eventually obtained “a no-knock search warrant for the crimes of possession of an assault weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person,” police said.

About 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the tactical unit arrived at Lemp’s home along St. James Road in Potomac.

Police officials did not say exactly when one of the SWAT officers fired a deadly round. Nor did they say whether Lemp was pointing a gun at the time.

How the officer entered the home and made their way through it is not clear. Police said at least two others were in the home besides Lemp.

Lemp’s bedroom was on the left end of the house, according to officials. The booby-trapped device, they said, was attached to an exterior door that led directly to that bedroom.

“The officers entering the residence announced themselves as police and that they were serving a search warrant,” police said. “Officers gave commands for individuals inside the residence to show their hands and to get on the ground.”

Lemp stayed inside his bedroom the whole time, police said. Officers made their way to an interior doorway to that bedroom, police said.

“Upon making contact with Lemp, officers identified themselves as the police and gave him multiple orders to show his hands and comply with the officer’s commands to get on the ground,” police said. “Lemp refused to comply with the officer’s commands and proceeded towards the interior bedroom door where other officers were located.”

Officers entered the bedroom, and found Lemp “to be in possession of a rifle,” officials said. They did not specify how he was holding it or if he was pointing it.

“After officers entered the bedroom, the other occupant of the room warned the officers to be careful of the device rigged to the exterior door,” police said.

The device, police said, was discovered affixed to the inside frame of the exterior door leading to Lemp’s bedroom.

Montgomery County bomb-squad technicians were called about the alleged booby trap. They were able to “render the device safe,” police said.