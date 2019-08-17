A man was killed Saturday in Frederick County after two motorcycles collided on Interstate 270 and spun out of control, Maryland authorities said.

Dan J. Stanback, 25, of Gaithersburg was riding one of the motorcycles involved and was killed in the collision, according to state police.

The name and condition of the second motorcyclist was not available; he was flown by helicopter to a hospital, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-270, south of Doctor Perry Road, police said.

The interstate was closed for more than three hours, and all lanes of traffic were reopened by 6 p.m.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news