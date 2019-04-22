Police identified the man fatally shot early Sunday in Kettering, Md., as Marcelle Preston, 22.

Preston was shot outside his home in the 100 block of Kylie Place about 12:20 a.m., Prince George’s County police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a suspect and motive but do not believe the shooting was a random crime, police said.

