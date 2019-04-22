(Matt Rourke/AP)
By Lynh Bui
Lynh Bui
Reporter focusing on public safety and criminal justice

Police identified the man fatally shot early Sunday in Kettering, Md., as Marcelle Preston, 22.

Preston was shot outside his home in the 100 block of Kylie Place about 12:20 a.m., Prince George’s County police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a suspect and motive but do not believe the shooting was a random crime, police said.

