A Maryland man was charged with rape after he allegedly offered a 12-year-old girl a ride home from school during a thunderstorm this month, then sexually assaulted her in his parked car, authorities said Tuesday.

On May 23, a 12-year-old girl walking home from school during a thunderstorm accepted a ride home from 59-year-old James Booker of Upper Marlboro, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

Booker, who police say did not know the girl before the incident, drove her to her residence in Wheaton and sexually assaulted her in his vehicle, the statement said. The girl got out of the car and told a parent, who called police, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, Booker was arrested at work in Wheaton and charged with one count of second-degree rape and one count of a third-degree sex offense, police said.

Information about whether he was released on bond was not immediately available.

Dan Morse contributed to this report.

