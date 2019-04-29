A Maryland man was sentenced to about 17 years in prison for the 2016 attack and shooting of an Uber driver, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Monday.

After a February trial in D.C. Superior Court, Gene James, 29, of Calvert County was found guilty of multiple charges, including armed carjacking and assault, in the Nov. 19, 2016, attack in Southeast Washington.

According to prosecutors, the Uber driver was standing beside his vehicle at 16th and W streets SE when James and two others drove up. James jumped out of the vehicle with an assault rifle and threatened the Uber driver. As the driver and James struggled over the rifle, prosecutors say, it “went off” multiple times. The Uber driver was shot in the leg.

James and two men with him then got into the Uber driver’s car and drove off. James was arrested later that evening. Jameik Basil and Travonn Davis also were arrested. Basil and Davis pleaded guilty to armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. In 2017, Basil was sentenced to 76 months in prison and Davis was sentenced to 96 months.

James, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and went to trial, where he was found guilty. Judge Michael O’Keefe sentenced James to 206 months in prison.

