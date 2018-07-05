A 21-year-old man suffered critical injuries to his hands while trying to light an illegal firework at a party Tuesday in Anne Arundel County, officials said.

Firefighters responded at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an injury in the 8300 block of Elvaton Road in Millersville. Paramedics transported the man to Curtis National Hand Center in Baltimore with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Investigators found that multiple partygoers had brought illegal fireworks purchased in Pennsylvania to the event.

The victim was holding a mortar tube in his hand when it exploded, causing “catastrophic injuries to both of his hands,” officials said. No other injuries were reported and no criminal charges were filed.

In a separate incident, an 11-year-old girl was being treated Thursday after receiving second-degree burns Wednesday night on her right wrist and abdomen from a sparkler purchased legally in Glen Burnie, officials said.