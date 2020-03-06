Taylor was sentenced 13 months after the crash, which killed two of her children — ages 5 and 8 — along with three other youngsters in her extended family and an adult acquaintance.

“Sometimes I look in the mirror and see this long gash on my head and say I don’t even deserve to be here,” Taylor, of Bowie, Md., told Circuit Court Judge Beverly J. Woodard.

Taylor’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.169 — exceeding Maryland’s legal driving limit of 0.08 — when her 2005 Chrysler Pacifica veered off Route 301 in Bowie and struck several trees about 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2019, authorities said. They said none of the youngsters, ages 5 to 15, was restrained in seat belts or car seats.

“I understand that Ms. Taylor loved her children, and I believe those children loved her deeply,” Woodard said in sentencing Taylor, who pleaded guilty in September to six counts of vehicular manslaughter. But, “on the night of February 2nd you had choices to make, and every choice you made was a bad one.”

Woodard added: “I can’t even fathom, even though you were under the influence of alcohol, you never strapped them in … those children never had a chance.”

The predawn crash killed Taylor’s children — Paris and London Dixon — and relatives Rickelle Ricks, 6; Zion Beard, 14; and Damari Herald, 15. The five children, who were side-by-side on a bench seat, were thrown from the SUV as it slammed into trees in a snowy field, authorities said. All were pronounced dead that day.

When EMTs arrived at the crash scene, according to prosecutors, they had only come upon a driver and a passenger — one of whom began screaming, “Where are the kids? Where are the kids?”

A front-seat passenger, Cornell D. Simon, 23, of Oxon Hill, Md., was critically injured and died in a hospital about two weeks later.

“They trusted you to be the adult in this situation,” the judge told Taylor, “and you failed them. You failed them.”

Before the emotional hearing, a scuffle broke out in the hallway of the courtroom that was quickly broken up by family members and deputies.

Taylor sobbed throughout the hearing, in which prosecutors said her explanation of the crash shifted during the initial investigation. Taylor said she had been to a house party in Southeast Washington where she had been smoking and drinking before the crash, prosecutors said. At one point, however, Taylor told investigators she was not drunk and instead had taken cold medicine. Toxicologists said she would have had to consume two large bottles of NyQuil to have a blood alcohol concentration nearly twice Maryland’s legal driving limit, according to prosecutors.

