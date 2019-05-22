A 39-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured Tuesday night in a crash in College Park, Md.

Officials said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on a ramp on the outer loop of the Beltway near Interstate 95.

Stuart Woods of Beltsville was driving a motorcycle on the ramp when he lost control and hit a guardrail, according to Maryland State Police.

Woods was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, but authorities said in a statement that there was “no indication of alcohol” use. They also said it appeared that “speed was a contributing factor” in the crash.

Two lanes of the highway were closed for several hours.

