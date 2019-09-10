A 34-year-old Maryland man with a history of mental illness was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday after allegedly beating a woman in his home with a “wrench-like implement” and cutting her throat with a pocketknife, according to records filed in Montgomery County District Court.



The suspect, Lawrence Edward Sakkestad of Germantown, was found covered in blood when police arrived at his home Monday night, detectives said in the records. The victim’s body was found on the floor of the bathroom.

Detectives could not immediately identify her, according to court records. Police officials had not released her name as of early Tuesday evening.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, police were called about a possible assault in Sakkestad’s home along Dunstable Circle, according to arrest records. Once there, they spoke with him.

“The suspect made statements on the scene with MCP police officers that he had killed the victim by beating her with a wrench-like implement and cutting her throat with a pocketknife,” court records state. “The information in Sakkestad’s statement was consistent with the victim’s injuries as well as the evidence observed at the crime scene.”

Some five hours later, when detectives submitted an affidavit to secure the murder charge, they wrote that they had not identified the victim.

Sakkestad has had multiple convictions in criminal cases, which also document his struggles with mental illness, court documents show.

On June 8, 2018, Montgomery Circuit Judge Gary Bair imposed treatment conditions on Sakkestad’s probation in one of those cases that included twice-a-week group sessions and once-a-week individual therapy sessions.

Three years ago in that case, an attorney who represented him wrote, “Mr. Sakkestad suffers from several long-standing substance abuse and mental health problems.”

