A Prince George’s County police officer facing rape and sexual assault charges after a traffic stop of a woman, directed her to drive behind a nearby store after he pulled her over and ordered her to perform a sex act on him, charging documents allege.

The officer, who was on-duty, in uniform and a marked car, then told the woman he wanted sex but left the scene after a witness arrived in the area, according to the documents.

Officer 1st Class Ryan Macklin, 29, was arrested Monday, police said. He is scheduled for his first appearance in court Wednesday. Online court records did not list an attorney for Macklin.

The woman says she was stopped by a Prince George’s County police officer at around 1 a.m. on Thursday on University Boulevard in Langley Park, Md., police said.

During the stop, the officer attempted to “touch her breast” and ordered her to drive behind a store that was close by, charging documents state.

Macklin grabbed the woman, forced her to perform a sex act and said he wanted to have sex with her, according to the charging documents. Soon, a person the woman had called earlier arrived on the scene and Macklin went back to his police cruiser and left, the charging documents state.



Prince George’s County police officer Ryan Macklin is charged with rape and other related charges in connection with the traffic stop of a woman in Langley Park. (Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office)

“Law enforcement interviewed this witness who was able to corroborate some of the information, and obtained video evidence that supported the victim’s story,” the documents state.

In a short surveillance video police made public Monday night, a marked police cruiser can be seen activating emergency lights and equipment to make a traffic stop.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said after announcing Macklin’s arrest Monday night that detectives are reviewing additional video and in the process of obtaining additional evidence.

“I’m very disturbed by these circumstances,” Stawinski said, adding that “there may be additional people impacted by this officer’s conduct.”

Police urged anyone who may have had a similar experience to call 301-772-4795. Macklin, a six-year veteran of the police department, has been suspended without pay.

In addition to charges of first- and second-degree rape, Macklin has been charged with second-degree assault and other related charges.