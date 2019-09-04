A police officer in Prince George’s County, Md., fatally shot a large dog that attacked him during a traffic stop, police said.

An on-duty officer pulled over a sedan traveling without license plates near Jefferson Heights and Cedar Heights drives in a suburb of Washington about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Prince George’s police said. A second officer arrived to help with the stop, and then a Cane Corso dog approached from a nearby yard and tried to bite the second officer on the leg, police said. The officer stepped back and the dog lunged at him and again tried to bite him, police said.

The officer drew his weapon during the attack and fired at the dog, which was taken to a veterinary hospital and later died, police said.

The police department is investigating the shooting.

