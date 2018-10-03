Police are working to determine whether a baby found dead in a high school bathroom in Maryland was a stillborn birth.

A school resource officer at High Point High School in Beltsville discovered the deceased infant Wednesday morning, Prince George’s County police said.

A student delivered the baby the same day the child was found, police said.

Authorities plan to conduct an autopsy in the case.

“The female who delivered the baby was located at the school and is receiving medical care,” police said.

Police did not release further details, citing the “sensitive nature” of the investigation.