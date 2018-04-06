A Prince George’s County police captain was suspended without pay after he was charged with theft and forgery.

Thomas W. Hart, 52, received a summons Friday to appear in court in connection with allegations that he forged a signature on a withdrawal check from a financial account he shares with his ex-wife, according to a statement from Prince George’s police.

Hart is scheduled to appear in Queen Anne’s County District Court on two counts of forgery and one count of theft between $1,000 to $10,000, according to online court records. The charges stem from incidents that occurred on April 10, 2017, records show.

Hart was already the subject of an internal investigation that the police department had launched in January, according to a statement from the department. Officials would not disclose the nature of the case because of the ongoing investigation.

Prince George’s police said they have opened another internal investigation involving Hart in light of the forgery and theft charges.

Hart has worked for the department for 22 years and is assigned to patrol, police said.

“I am deeply troubled by these serious allegations,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said in a statement. “If proven true, they serve to undermine the trust of our community despite the fact that they do not reflect the standards of the institution.”

Hart could not be immediately reached for comment, and online court records did not list an attorney for him.