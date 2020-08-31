In sparing Moris jail time, Circuit Court Judge Nelson Rupp issued a sentence that fell within nonbinding state guidelines of no jail time to six months.

Rupp noted Moris’s well-regarded career before the encounter.

“There is no dispute that Officer Morris has had an unblemished background within the police department,” Rupp said. “I haven't received any information that would suggest any history of any questionable behavior or conduct.”

The arrest of Arnaldo Pesoa, then 19, stemmed from an undercover drug operation that drew officers to Pesoa at a McDonald’s restaurant in the county’s Aspen Hill area. Pesoa was taken into custody and ultimately pleaded guilty to attempting to sell psilocybin mushrooms.

Officers placed Pesoa in handcuffs, walked him outside the McDonald’s and eventually got him face down on the ground, according to court testimony. Moris bent over him and began using his knee to pin Pesoa against the sidewalk, video recordings show. The officer grabbed Pesoa by his hair, bent his right knee and drove it into Pesoa’s neck area, causing his forehead to strike the pavement, video shows.

In court Monday, Moris said his actions were not malicious, adding that he “had no intention of using any more force than necessary to place him [Pesoa] into custody to protect myself, to protect my team. I had no intention of causing physical harm to Mr. Pesoa.”

Prosecutors had asked Rupp for a sentence within the guidelines. The hearing was hardly the place to address ongoing, broader conversations about policing in America, said Assistant State’s Attorney John Lalos.

“In the wake of recent events involving the use of force by law enforcement officers, I would imagine that there is an expectation that this hearing would be a platform to address the conduct of law enforcement officers as a whole,” Lalos said. “But respectfully, that is not why we are here. That is not our job. Our job is more acutely focused and we are tasked as we are in every case with the same responsibility — and that is objectivity.”

Moris remains on the Montgomery police force.