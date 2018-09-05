An officer who was charged with theft related to his secondary employment has been found not guilty, Prince George’s County police said Wednesday.

Cpl. Cordell Barbour, 34, was indicted two years ago after he was accused of billing the Willow Hill Community in Largo for security work he didn’t do, prosecutors said.

The case stemmed from an internal department investigation, which police said they will complete now that the trial has concluded. He had been suspended without pay during the trial.

Barbour of Upper Marlboro has worked for the department for nine years. He remains suspended until the internal investigation is done, police said.