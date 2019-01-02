A teenage girl was killed in Charles County, Md., on the last day of 2018 in the crash of a car driven by her older sister, according to the county sheriff’s office.

They said Zeyneb Mourtaj, 15, of Waldorf, was killed Dec. 31 in the crash in the Waldorf area of the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, the car was going north on St. Charles Parkway about 4:20 p.m. Just north of St. Marks Drive, the sheriff’s office said, the car began to skid, then left the road and struck a tree/

Zeyneb Mourtaj was killed at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. They said her sister, Nadia Mourtaj, 21, also of Waldorf, had been driving. She was reported in critical condition at a hospital.

A second passenger, an 18-year-0ld relative of the sisters , was treated at a hospital and released the sheriff’s office said.