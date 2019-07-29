A 17-year-old charged in the fatal stabbing of his father told a judge Monday that he carried out the killing because his mind had been “taken in control” by his father.

Barba Koroma made the remarks during his first court appearance, when a Prince George’s County judge ordered the teen to undergo a mental evaluation and remain in jail without bond pending trial.

Koroma, who is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder, recently transferred to Bowie High School as a junior and had been admitted to a hospital for emergency psychiatric care in the last month, according to his public defender and his mother.

Koroma was arrested Friday, after officers responded to Allen Pond Park in Bowie, Md., around 4:30 p.m. after a report of an SUV that crashed into a fence in a wooded area, according to Prince George’s County police.

The teen and his 62-year-old father, also named Barba Koroma, had argued in the SUV before the younger Koroma stabbed his parent, police said.

The vehicle crashed before the younger Koroma dragged his father’s body out of the SUV and into a wooded area, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said. Police observed “the blood trail to the woodline,” Braveboy said.



Barba Koroma, 17, of Bowie has been charged as an adult in the killing of his father. (Prince George's County Police)

Emergency crews tried to revive the father, but he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Officers found the teen walking out of the wooded area; he was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries before being taken to a police station, authorities said. During an interview with detectives, the younger Koroma admitted to stabbing his father, police said.

A woman who identified herself as the teen’s mother spoke at her son’s bail review Monday, saying he had moved in with his father last year and “started having psychological problems.”

The woman, who declined to speak to the media after the hearing and did not spell her name in court, said her son had been at the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for a week in the past month for a mental-health stay and had an outpatient evaluation Thursday before the crash on Friday.

Before his mother spoke, Koroma, who appeared via teleconference, told the judge that his mother’s mind also has been “taken over” by his father. He also said that he suffered from depression, insomnia and suicidal thoughts.

“I see images of the devil,” Koroma said. “Because of what my father has done to me, I committed the murder.”

While he was speaking, his public defender advised him multiple times not to speak about the allegations against him.

Prosecutors noted that Koroma has no criminal history.

Prince George’s County District Court Judge Ada Clark-Edwards ordered a mental evaluation for the teen, saying at this point that he is “a very grave danger to the community.”

Koroma is scheduled for another court hearing Aug. 22.

Read more:

A man was caught traveling with a missile launcher in his luggage at BWI

She delivered $200 worth of drugs. Police seized her $53,000 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news