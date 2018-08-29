Maryland correctional officials said Wednesday that they temporarily suspended visits to prisons statewide and will not distribute mail to inmates in response to a series of illnesses reported at prisons in nearby Pennsylvania and Ohio due to potential exposure to drugs.

“We are taking precautions to ensure the safety and security of our employees and inmates,” Stephen T. Moyer, secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said in a statement.

Maryland officials began conference calls with corrections departments around the eastern half of the nation Wednesday. Officials await the results of toxicology reports from the nearby jurisdictions. Authorities are investigating whether fentanyl is the cause, a Maryland department spokesman said.

In addition to stopping prison visits until further notice, officials also had advised prison staff to use all protective equipment issued, especially disposable gloves, while on duty or when handling packages.

Maryland officials pointed to possible drug exposure of 20 correctional officers and inmates in Chillicothe, Ohio and in Pennsylvania, where an unknown substance led to sicknesses reported by staff.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Communication Director Sue McNaughton said that 29 prison staff members have been hospitalized from “unknown substances” and nine prisons have been affected, two on Wednesday morning. Pennsylvania officials ordered a statewide lockdown of prisons.

[Pennsylvania prisons are locked down after ‘unknown substances’ leave 29 hospitalized]

Maryland officials reported no illnesses at any of their 24 facilities. Officials said they hope to allow visits to resume this weekend.

Patrick Moran, President of AFSCME Council 3, the union which represent state employees including corrections officers and case managers, said the suspensions were the correct move but these incidents expose concerns not being addressed on a consistent basis.

“It reflects the dangers of how the prisons are run with lack of staffing. There are not enough eyes and ears on the ground, which is what we have been saying for the past four years,” Moran said. “We are encouraged by the steps being taken, but concerns such as this are not something new.”