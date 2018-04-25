A Prince George’s County high school coach and elementary school teacher’s aide suspected of having a sexual relationship with a student has been arrested.

Charles Wolford, 23, of Landover, was charged on Tuesday with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense by a person in a position of authority, according to Prince George’s County police.

Wolford engaged in an “extraordinarily inappropriate relationship” with a 16-year-old female student from the track team at Fairmont Heights High School, Prince George’s Police Chief Hank Stawinski said. The conduct occurred within the last week, off school property, Stawinski said. Police were alerted to the case by the student’s parents, Stawinski said.

Wolford also works as a teacher’s aide at Gladys N. Spellman Elementary School, but police said they have not received any other accusations of misconduct.

“We have no reason to believe that there are additional victims in this case,” Stawinski said.

Wolford is currently jailed in Prince George’s County. Online court records did not list an attorney for Wolford.

Police said parents who have concerns their children may also be victims should call 301-772-4908.