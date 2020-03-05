Just before 2 p.m., an officer with the Maryland Natural Resources Police was driving on the ICC when he saw the odd-looking traffic stop, police said. The car to the left of the Audi — an orange Toyota Scion, with red and blue flashing lights in the front windshield area — was “blocking the flow of traffic,” police said in court records.

The officer, police said, saw the Scion starting to move again and initiated his own traffic stop, then approached the driver and asked him whether he was a police officer.

“No,” the man responded, according to court records.

And now, according to court documents, the 30-year-old man is charged with impersonating a police officer.

“Having untrained people trying to perform any police function, let alone a traffic stop on a busy road, is inherently dangerous,” Officer Rick Goodale, a spokesman for Montgomery County police, said Thursday.

Yerko Pallominy-Arce of Rockville is due in court again March 31. He could not be reached for comment Thursday. Online court records do not indicate whether he has an attorney.

By the time he was stopped, according to court records, Pallominy-Arce had apparently removed the police lights. Under questioning, he produced them, saying that his father — a retired police officer — had given them to him.

With two additional officers at the scene, they began searching the Scion. Its contents, per court records: “A Montgomery County Police Department issued hat with police insignia, a wooden baton, a Montgomery County Police Department shoulder patch and a device similar to a police communications microphone.”

After being placed under arrest, police said, Pallominy-Arce said he’d stopped the Audi by activating his red and blue lights.

