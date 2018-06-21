A large dog attacked a woman and was then shot dead by law enforcement officers in Southern Maryland, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 7:15 a.m. along Cherry Hill Road near Route 4 in Huntingtown, according to Maryland State Police. A trooper went to the area in response to calls from drivers about an animal.

When the trooper arrived, he found the dog “actively engaged in the attack in an overgrown area” near the highway. The dog had attacked a 28-year-old woman who lived nearby.

As the trooper got closer, the dog started to move aggressively toward him. The trooper shot the dog with his department-issued service weapon, and the dog ran after it was hit.

The trooper helped the woman until emergency personnel arrived. She was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Authorities said they later found the dog not far from the area. In a statement, officials said, “In an attempt to apprehend the dog and prevent it from doing further harm to anyone, police on scene fired again, fatally wounding the animal.”

It was not immediately clear from officials if the dog that attacked the woman belonged to her. The dog’s name was Dogo. Information about its breed was not immediately available.