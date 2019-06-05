A woman died two days after she was struck by a car in Beltsville, Md., police said.

Lisa Layton, 57, of Beltsville, was in the roadway near the 3600 block of Powder Mill Road about 9 p.m. on June 1 when a car traveling north hit her, Prince George’s County police said.

Layton was critically injured and taken to a hospital, where she died June 3, police said.

Police also said that Layton was possibly crossing the street at the time and was not in a crosswalk and that the driver was uninjured and stayed at the scene after the crash.

